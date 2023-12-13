Chipless RFID Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 23.2% CAGR From 2023 To 2030| Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Chipless RFID Market was valued at 2079.32 million in 2023 and is projected to reach 8957.69 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The latest report provides information about the Global Chipless RFID market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Chipless RFID Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Chipless RFID Market.

Significant Players Covered in the Chipless RFID Market Report:

The major players operating in the Global Chipless RFID industry include the major market players are Alien Technology, LLC., Applied Wireless, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., iDTRONIC GmbH, Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Zebra Technologies Corporation and other

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Chipless RFID Market Report

Chipless RFID Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Tag

Reader

Chipless RFID Market by Frequency, 2022-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Low frequency

High frequency

Ultrahigh frequency

Chipless RFID Market by Application, 2022-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Smart Cards

Smart Tickets

Chipless RFID Market by End-User, 2022-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Retail

Healthcare

Logistics and Transportation

BFSI

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

6 June 2022: Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, acquired Matrox Imaging (Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.), a proven developer of advanced machine vision components, software, and systems.

6 February 2023: Zebra Technologies extends its partnership with the national football league.

Regional Analysis for the Chipless RFID Market:

The largest chipless RFID market is dominated by North America. North America is the region that contributes the most to the Global chipless RFID market, with a CAGR of 38% throughout the anticipated timeframe. The majority of the largest North American firms are implementing automated item identification systems for supply chain management to improve the efficiency of inventory allocation. During the anticipated time, it is expected that demand for supply chain management will rise, offering promising opportunities for the chipless RFID market. Another aspect that increases the lucrative potential for the expansion of the chipless RFID market is the rising demand for RFID technology in the healthcare sector.

Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the Chipless RFID market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Chipless RFID market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What are the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the Chipless RFID Market Report:

.Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

.Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

.Useful data on countries' positions in the Global market.

.Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

.Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

1. Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

2. Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

3. In-depth analysis of the Chipless RFID Market

4. Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

5. Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

6. Neutral perspective on the market performance

7. Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Chipless RFID Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Chipless RFID Market Forecast

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Chipless RFID Market stands as a pioneering force, redefining how identification technology contributes to operational efficiency across industries. As technology continues to advance, chipless RFID will remain instrumental in reshaping how businesses identify, track, and manage assets, ensuring a future where identification solutions are not only efficient but also environmentally conscious and cost-effective.

