Chipless RFID Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 23.2% CAGR From 2023 To 2030| Exactitude Consultancy

Chipless RFID Market
Explore the Chipless RFID Market in-depth, uncovering technological nuances, market trends, and potential applications. Stay ahead with insights into emerging trends in Chipless RFID technology. Discover how the market is evolving and the key factors.”
LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Chipless RFID Market was valued at 2079.32 million in 2023 and is projected to reach 8957.69 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2023 to 2030.
The latest report provides information about the Global Chipless RFID market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Chipless RFID Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Chipless RFID Market.
Significant Players Covered in the Chipless RFID Market Report:
The major players operating in the Global Chipless RFID industry include the major market players are Alien Technology, LLC., Applied Wireless, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., iDTRONIC GmbH, Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Zebra Technologies Corporation and other
Market Segmentation:
Segments Covered in the Chipless RFID Market Report
Chipless RFID Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
Tag
Reader
Chipless RFID Market by Frequency, 2022-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
Low frequency
High frequency
Ultrahigh frequency
Chipless RFID Market by Application, 2022-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
Smart Cards
Smart Tickets
Chipless RFID Market by End-User, 2022-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
Retail
Healthcare
Logistics and Transportation
BFSI
INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:
6 June 2022: Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, acquired Matrox Imaging (Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.), a proven developer of advanced machine vision components, software, and systems.
6 February 2023: Zebra Technologies extends its partnership with the national football league.
Regional Analysis for the Chipless RFID Market:
The largest chipless RFID market is dominated by North America. North America is the region that contributes the most to the Global chipless RFID market, with a CAGR of 38% throughout the anticipated timeframe. The majority of the largest North American firms are implementing automated item identification systems for supply chain management to improve the efficiency of inventory allocation. During the anticipated time, it is expected that demand for supply chain management will rise, offering promising opportunities for the chipless RFID market. Another aspect that increases the lucrative potential for the expansion of the chipless RFID market is the rising demand for RFID technology in the healthcare sector.
Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):
Conclusion
In conclusion, the Chipless RFID Market stands as a pioneering force, redefining how identification technology contributes to operational efficiency across industries. As technology continues to advance, chipless RFID will remain instrumental in reshaping how businesses identify, track, and manage assets, ensuring a future where identification solutions are not only efficient but also environmentally conscious and cost-effective.
