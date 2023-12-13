Denmark-Based COWI Rolls Out Industry-First Paternity Leave Policy For Its India Arm

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) COWI in India, a subsidiary of global engineering and design consultancy COWI A/S with a global turnover of nearly billion dollars, on Wednesday said it has implemented an industry-first initiative for its male employees in India by offering enhanced paternity leave benefits, of up to six weeks or 30 working days, both in the case of childbirth and adoption.

According to Denmark-headquartered COWI, the benefit will be available in three blocks and up to 12 months to help male parents take on a more balanced role to manage pre- or post-delivery in childbirth or adoption in India.

“One of our core values 'We Care' drives us to care for our customers, people, and the planet. I am proud to say this is also evident in the COWI policies in India. Such initiatives help positively impact our colleagues and their family enabling work-life balance and create value for our customers and business performance,” said Rasmus Odum, Group COO and Chairperson of COWI India.

The enhanced paternity leave is part of the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and open work environment where fathers can help their partners smoothly transition back to their professional spaces, the company statement said.

When returning from maternity leave, the company also offers young mothers the option to work an additional six months from the comfort of their homes.

“We have always believed in the concept of“trust-based” leaves, for the same reason COWI does not have a sick leave quota for employees. We believe the enhanced paternity benefit is a significant step forward in promoting overall well-being, which is crucial both during and after pregnancy,” said Pierre de Rancourt, Managing Director of COWI India.

“Often, it can be a challenging time for men juggling multiple responsibilities and risking burnout. With this policy, we hope they can achieve a better work-life balance and provide the much-needed support for their families,” added de Rancourt.

COWI has a strong market focus on sustainable energy, large infrastructure, large buildings, climate adaptation and water sectors. The company employs 8,000+ strong workforce from 86 different nationalities globally.

