Parliament Security Breach: Did All Four Accused Know Each Other?

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Delhi Police sources have revealed that all four persons, including a woman, apprehended in connection with the recent security breach inside and outside Parliament, were acquainted with each other.

“They are being interrogated. So far they have denied that they know each other. Their social media accounts are being scanned to find the connection between them,” said another source.

While two of the four people apprehended are still being held within the Parliament premises, the remaining two are under detention at the Parliament Street Police Station.

The two men, who managed to enter the Lok Sabha Hall from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday, have been identified as Manoranjan Kumar and Sagar Sharma, both residents of Mysore.

While Manoranjan is an Engineering student from Karnataka, Sharma's visitor's pass was issued on the reference of Karnataka's Mysuru BJP MP, Pratap Simha.

The other two, a man and a woman, who were protesting with coloured flares outside Parliament and were detained by Delhi Police, have been identified as Neelam, a resident of Hisar in Haryana and Amol Shinde, a resident of Latur, Maharashtra.

“The duo did not have any mobile phones or identification when they were caught. They assert that their arrival at Parliament was an independent action and deny any affiliation with an organisation,” said an officer privy to the probe.

