BJP Leaders Jittery Over Nitish Kumar's Upcoming Rally In Varanasi: Bihar Minister

Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) Bihar Minister Jama Khan claimed that BJP leaders are jittery over Nitish Kumar's forthcoming rally scheduled to be held in Varanasi.

While interacting with media persons in Patna, Jama Khan, the minority affairs minister, said that the people of Varanasi are inviting Nitish Kumar there.

"There is a wave of change in the air. And we are hopefull that it will also move towards Delhi," Khan said.

"The change will happen in the country as they (BJP) have told lies. The king always think about entire country and work for its respect and development but Narendra Modi-led government divided the society. The working style of BJP is anti-people in the country," the minister said.

"We are expecting 4 to 5 lakh people would turn out in the rally scheduled on December 24. The party has given assignments to the leaders of neighbouring Rohtas, Kaimur and Buxar districts to ensure the success of the rally. Varanasi is a place where the bell of temple rings on one end and sound of Azan comes from adjoining mosque. Varanasi is known for Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb in the country," Khan added.

