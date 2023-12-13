Pastor Jerome Fernando To Spend Christmas Behind Bars

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Pastor Jerome Fernando is to spend Christmas behind bars with the Colombo Fort Magistrate ordering that he be remanded further until 27 December.

The order was given when Fernando, who is currently in remand, was produced in court today.

Fernando was arrested on 1st December and remanded until today (December 13) under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, over allegations he was inciting hate among religious communities in Sri Lanka.

Lawyers told court there was evidence to prove that the preacher was inciting hate through his sermons in his church.

Court was also told that he was being investigated over large sums of money deposited into his accounts from overseas.

However, lawyers appearing for the preacher insisted that he had not made any comments which could lead to hate among communities.

Lawyers appealed for bail but the Colombo Fort Magistrate rejected bail and remanded the preacher until December 13.

Pastor Jerome Fernando leads a large gathering of worshipers in Sri Lanka and heads the Glorious Church which owns a massive 'Miracle Dome' in Katunayake.

Jerome Fernando, who returned a few days ago after spending several weeks overseas, considers himself a prophet of God.

In May, Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles, had told reporters that there are a number of complaints received against Jerome Fernando.

He also said that the preacher will be arrested on his return from overseas. (Colombo Gazette)