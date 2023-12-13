Vocational Training Institute To Be Opened In Khankandi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A vocational education institution will be established in
Khankandi, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Science and Education Emin Amrullayev telling at the
conference on The Way of Development of Vocational Education in
Azerbaijan for Strong Economy: Looking into the Future.
According to Minister Amrullayev, there are preliminary plans to
establish a vocational education institution in Khankandi at
Garabagh University.
"In general, there are plans to expand the scope of vocational
education in the liberated territories. Eight vocational education
institutions will be restored there. In Fuzuli, the foundation of a
new vocational education institution has been laid, its
construction has already begun, and in two years, students will
already study there. The reconstruction of the vocational education
institution has also started in Shusha," Amrullayev said.
