Russia Deploying Additional UAV Launch Sites In Ukraine UK Intel

Russia is highly likely dispersing the launch capabilities of its Shahed-type UAVs in several locations to complicate Ukrainian air Defence efforts.

The UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that on December 12, Russia launched at least 15 Shahed UAVs from the Balaklava district of Crimea. This is a new UAV launch site to the south of Sevastopol.

On 5 December, Russian officials claimed to have intercepted 41 Ukrainian UAV attacks on Russian military infrastructure in Crimea including in the vicinity of Cape Chauda. Cape Chauda, south east Crimea, is a known Shahed launch site used by the Russians since early September 2023.

Ukraine's air defense downs 10 ballistics, 10 kamikaze drones

According to the intelligence, Balaklava is now the fifth confirmed OWA UAV launch site being used in Russian operations against Ukraine alongside the sites at Cape Chauda, Yeysk, Primorsko, and Kursk.

“Russia is highly likely dispersing its OWA UAV launch capabilities across several locations as both a force protection measure and to complicate Ukrainian air defence efforts. Russia will likely use additional launch sites in response to Ukrainian attacks, forcing Ukraine to adapt to new transit corridors of these systems,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy kamikaze drones and 10 ballistic missiles on the night of December 13.

The Russian occupiers attacked with Shahed-type drones from the Balaclava district (occupied Crimea).