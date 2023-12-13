Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Pakistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Pakistan, the Foreign Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"The news of the tragic terrorist incident in Pakistan, which murdered 23 soldiers, has severely startled and saddened us. We send our heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We vehemently oppose all types of terrorism," the Foreign Ministry said.

At least 23 personnel of the security forces were murdered in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northern Pakistan as a result of the blast. A kamikaze terrorist detonated the bomb in a police station. The attack was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

