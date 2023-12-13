Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Pakistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Pakistan, the Foreign
Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"The news of the tragic terrorist incident in Pakistan, which
murdered 23 soldiers, has severely startled and saddened us. We
send our heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with the
Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We vehemently oppose all types of
terrorism," the Foreign Ministry said.
At least 23 personnel of the security forces were murdered in
the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northern Pakistan as a result of
the blast. A kamikaze terrorist detonated the bomb in a police
station. The attack was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban
Pakistan.
