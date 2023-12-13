Techlusive Summit & Awards Season 4: Paving The Way For Technological Excellence And Responsible Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tech enthusiasts and industry leaders alike are gearing up for Techlusive Summit & Awards Season 4, an event presented by IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited, scheduled to take place on December 15th, 2023, in New Delhi. This season promises to be a focal point for groundbreaking discussions, delving into the transformative wonders of AI and Web 3.0



The distinguished Chief Guest for the event will be Dr Jitendra Singh; Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, Space; Diabetologist, Author, Alumnus: Stanley Medical, Chennai. He is set to provide valuable insights into the future of technology in India. Mr. Syed Nazakat, Founder and CEO of DataLEADS will be the Keynote Speaker for the event, Renowned industry leaders from Decode AI, InMobi, SUTR Studios and other influential organizations will also participate in insightful panel discussions.



This on-ground summit will host two compelling panel discussions: 'AI: Opportunities and Threats' and 'Is Web 3.0 worth the hype: The Road Ahead.' Serving as a crucial platform for industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders, the event aims to engage in comprehensive discussions about the future of technology, navigating the opportunities and challenges posed by Generative AI, and the evolving landscape of data protection regulations in India. The overarching theme, 'AI & Web 3.0: Threats and Opportunities,' underscores the event's commitment to advancing technology responsibly while ensuring the safeguarding of consumer privacy.



Following these discussions, a grand awards ceremony will honour technological excellence across various categories. Smartphones, tablets, wearables, audio devices, Smart TVs, and laptops will compete for prestigious titles such as 'Budget Smartphone of the Year,' 'Tablet of the Year,' 'Smartwatch of the Year,' 'TWS of the Year,' 'Smart TV of the Year,' 'Most Promising Smart TV Brand of the Year,' 'Budget Laptop of the Year,' 'Premium Laptop of the Year,' 'Gaming Laptop of the Year,' and 'Most Popular Laptop Brand of the Year.'



The selection process is a meticulous blend of public sentiment and expert scrutiny. Tech enthusiasts worldwide are invited to actively participate in the voting process through the official website. This combination of online polling, allowing individuals to cast their votes for their favourite products and innovative technology, is complemented by the discerning evaluation of the esteemed jury members- Abhishek Bhatnagar (Senior Tech Blogger), Ankit Malhotra (Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint), Faisal Kawoosa (Technology Analyst and Consultant), Yogesh Brar (Social Media Influencer). This dual approach guarantees a fair and comprehensive determination of winners who truly embody the best in their respective categories.



Emphasizing the grand celebration of tech and innovation, Dr Idris Loya, CTIO – Essel Group said "Techlusive Summit & Awards Season 4 signifies a pivotal moment in our technological journey. We are committed to exploring the frontier of Generative AI while keeping consumer privacy at the forefront. This event stands as a testament to our dedication to responsible and innovative technology."



Anindya Khare, Marketing Head – Zee Media Corporation Limited further added, "As we delve into the fourth season of Techlusive Summit & Awards, it's not just about products; it's about the stories we tell, the experiences we create. Marketing is the driving force behind these narratives, and Season 4 is our stage to recognize and salute the marketing strategies that captivate and inspire."



As Techlusive Summit & Awards approaches, the excitement builds for a celebration of innovation, responsible tech practices, and the continued evolution of technology in India. Stay tuned for an electrifying celebration of excellence!

