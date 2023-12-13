Kuwait Pavilion At 'Food Africa 2023' Exhibition Attracts Visitors, Specialists

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature By Islam Abdulfattah)

CAIRO, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait special pavilion at the eighth session of the (Food Africa 2023) exhibition in Cairo attracted the interest of food industry specialists and visitors interested in Kuwaiti products.

The pavilion included 12 factories specialized in the food sector including dairy, bakery, packaging, roasting and grinding of fine coffee, spices of all kinds, natural oil, sweets and food supplies.

The exhibition took place in Egypt's international exhibitions center and its activities will continue until December 14 with the participation of more than 900 companies represented by 32 countries, including the State of Kuwait, the "official partner of the exhibition." (end)

