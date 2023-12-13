Arab League Chief Commends UNGA Ceasefire Resolution On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 13 (KUNA) - Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit said Wednesday that the majority of 153 countries that supported the resolution proposed to the General Assembly for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza reflects the true stance of the official international public opinion supporting this call, not that of the Security Council.

Abul-Gheit said in a post on X , (previously twitter) that those who opposed the resolution or abstained from voting (10+23) are on the wrong side of history.

The United Nations General Assembly had adopted late Tuesday a resolution, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for humanitarian reasons and ensuring humanitarian access to the enclave. (end)

asm













MENAFN13122023000071011013ID1107586646