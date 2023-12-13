COP28 Conf. Approves UAE Consensus On Climate Change Protecting Planet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Representatives from 197 countries, in addition to the European Union at the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Expo City Dubai Wednesday approved the "UAE Consensus" on climate change, which puts the world on the right track to protect humanity and the planet.

The COP28 conference ratified an international agreement to address the repercussions of climate change, which constitutes an exceptional turning point in the process of international climate action, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said.

The conference held a vital session to present the final text that was reached, which was described as historic, pledging unanimously to reduce carbon emissions, which contributed to reaching COP28's goals.

In a speech at the conference's conclusion, President of COP28 and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber said that a lot has been achieved in a short time, and over the past two weeks, they have worked hard and sincerely to build a better future for the people and planet.

The world needs a new course of action, and by focusing on the main goal, they reached that path, he added.

Based on scientific evidence, they have presented a robust action plan to preserve the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, he stated, pointing out that this well-balanced action plan contributes to emission reduction, addresses adaptation gaps, enhances global climate finance mechanisms, and meets the requirements for loss and damage management.

The conference succeeded in raising over USD 83.9 billion to launch a new phase of climate action, with ideas and events held for the first time, forming a glimmer of hope in the international efforts made to enable global climate action.

COP28, which kicked off last November, lasted for two weeks and concluded today, as Kuwait participated in it, represented by a delegation headed by the representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

