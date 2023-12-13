CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC PROVIDES POTENTIAL SOLUTION FOR SEISMIC ACTIVITY IN THE PERMIAN BASIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

(OTC Pink: CETI), Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc has developed a water remediation system that could help reduce the increased seismic activity in the Permian Basin by treating and repurposing oil production wastewater.

The current practice of deep underground injection of corrosive, high-sodium wastewater from oil production has not only exponentially increased fluid pressure, but also created salty contaminants, trapped gases, and bacteria. All of these triggered earthquakes by decreasing the tight fit or clamping between rocks along natural faults through corrosion and extreme pressure. The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) has suspended over 30 wastewater disposal sites aka SWDs (Salt Water Disposal wells) north of Odessa to Midland due to this surge in seismic activity.

Cyber Enviro-Tech's solution is simple – remediate the wastewater instead of injecting it deep underground so it can be repurposed back into the communities. CETI

uses its Sludge Master Series of products which employ a variety of cutting-edge, multidisciplined technologies to efficiently convert wastewater into environmentally friendly water that can be used for irrigation and, with further remediation, drinking water. Their Sludge Master Series wastewater remediation systems are portable, eliminating the need for expensive infrastructure and allowing for easy deployment.



The size of this problem is considerable.

In 2021, Rystad Energy reported a 400% increase in wastewater injections in Texas from 54 billion gallons in 2011 to 217 billion gallons in 2021. During this period, the US Geological Survey and the University of Texas reported that earthquakes in the Permian Basin were partially caused by the practice of disposing high-pressure saltwater in SWDs. The Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas also noted a fivefold increase in earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 or higher in Texas in 2021 compared to 2020, totaling over 200 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 or higher.

Kim Southworth, CEO and cofounder Cyber Enviro Tech Inc., expressed his strong commitment to addressing the challenges and concerns faced by high oil-producing areas, particularly in Texas.

"Our company's focus has always been centered on developing environmentally friendly and economically sound ways to remediate industrial wastewater. This falls in line with creating a Total Waste Solution (TWS) to repurpose industrial wastewater back into the communities. Our approach aims to eliminate the injection of hazardous wastewater into the ground, thereby eliminating a root cause for earthquakes in Texas."



CETI's technologies, including the Sludge Master Series and the Company's pH balanced Bio Chlorine Dioxide, remain part of the Company's efforts to revolutionize water and wastewater remediation, with the core focus on making water usage and consumption safer, more efficient and less expensive.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC . CETI is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage & consumption safer, more efficient, and less expensive. Our initial emphasis is on the oil and gas industry. The Company can remediate a wide range of water contamination issues generated by the production of oil & gas. The Company also employs innovative, proprietary equipment and processes for increased oil production. We do this by applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to greatly simplify the mechanics of oil extraction while radically reducing labor, and water truck usage, optimizing oil recovery, plus the ability to monitor activity with instant data and metrics.

