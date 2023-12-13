WINNIE HARLOW USES COCA-COLA AI TO BRING A FRESH PERSPECTIVE TO KINDNESS AND EMPOWERMENT DURING THE HOLIDAYS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Supermodel and beauty entrepreneur, Winnie Harlow, is sharing
her
Coca-Cola
AI
generated
holiday
cards
to
give
fans
a
unique take
on
what's most important to her this festive season: kindness and empowerment.
Winnie, a leading advocate for representation who has redefined beauty standards, has brought
a fresh perspective to the
holidays with
a striking
set
of
AI
generated images
that reflect her unique experience and perspective of the holidays.
Supermodel and inclusivity advocate, Winnie Harlow, is leveraging the power of AI to create inclusive holiday cards for friends and family across the world, with Coca-Cola's Create Real Magic tool, and encourages people to create their own unique cards.
The December Issue – Winnie's tribute to all things fashion, fabulous and the holidays Joy in Jamaica
–
inspired
by
the
holidays
that
Winnie
spent on
the
beach,
enjoying BBQed holiday feasts Cozy in Canada – a nod to the cozy holidays spent with her family in Ontario Out of This Universe – a homage to her younger self and her incredible imagination
Empowering
others through
kindness
and
empathy,
Winnie's Coca-Cola
AI
generated images highlight the ability of AI to connect, uplift and invite people to embrace their individuality – no matter where they are in the world.
Winnie said:
"I am so excited to be a part of this innovative project. In everything I do, creativity and kindness are at the core, and I love the way that Coca-Cola AI is giving everyone the chance to create according to the world as they see it and share their unique take on the holidays. Together with Coca-Cola AI, we are inviting people everywhere to do this together."
People want to show they care by sending a greeting card, but many of the cards you can buy in shops don't always reflect the world we live in, or even where you are in the world. This partnership is about more than just creating images; it's about setting a new standard for
representation
in
all
forms
of
media. We've
disrupted
fashion,
now
it's
time
to
disrupt the way we send holiday cards and what that looks like."
Coca-Cola's
Create
Real
Magic
platform
enables everyone
to
experiment
with
AI
and
design their own shareable holiday cards in a way that uniquely reflects how they celebrate the holiday season. Alongside the power of AI to dream up your most creative designs, Coca- Cola is giving unprecedented access to its iconic characters and imagery. By sharing these storied assets - and allowing them to be seen through the prism of new technology
- they can be re-discovered by a younger generation, enabling them to be reinterpreted and relevant in 2023 Thakar, Coca–Cola's Global Head of Generative AI, said "We are flipping the script. We are literally putting the power of our brand into our fan's hands. Now they can personalise
holiday cards and represent themselves as they would like to be seen, in a way that represents how they celebrate the holidays, when they share their holiday creations across their social media channels with loved ones."
Winnie and Coca-Cola are encouraging people from around the world to visit CreateRealMagic
and
generate
artwork
to
share
with
family
and
friends. Creators
can download, share, copy and distribute their greetings cards as they wish.
This year's global festive campaign comes to life in many forms and will be adapted by more than 80 markets worldwide. The unifying theme is the magic of kindness and the spirit of generosity and goodwill in us all. This narrative extends across all channels - from the TV ad, to physical experiences with the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan tour and local charitable partnerships, to digital initiatives like the 'Create Real Magic' AI Christmas Card generator and the 'Find Your Inner Santa' quiz, as well as two upcoming Christmas short films.
About
The
Coca-Cola
Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO ) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include
Minute
Maid,
Simply,
innocent, Del
Valle,
fairlife and
AdeS.
We're
constantly transforming
our portfolio, from
reducing sugar
in
our drinks
to
bringing
innovative
new products
to market.
We
seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the
planet through
water
replenishment,
packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain.
Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity
to
local
communities
worldwide.
Learn
more
at
and
follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Winnie Harlow
Instagram
Twitter
Born to Jamaican parents and Canadian bred, Winnie Harlow is one of the world's most sought-after supermodels, beauty entrepreneurs and on-screen talents,
hailed by
Vogue
as
"one of the most recognized faces on the international fashion scene." After being diagnosed with vitiligo at the age of 4, Harlow took her experiences with childhood bullying as a calling to showcase to the world the diversity of beauty.
She has since graced the covers of international editions of
Vogue,
Harper's Bazaar,
ELLE, and
more. She has walked in shows for
Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Coach
and participated in campaigns for well-known brands such as
Fendi,
Bulgari, Dior,
Armani Beauty, Tommy Hilfiger, and
many more.
Winnie is the first-ever global ambassador for
Paul Mitchell and has partnered with major brands including Puma, Maybelline, Smartwater, Cîroc, and more. She's also released capsule collections with KKW and Steve Madden in a campaign that was shot by legendary photographer Steven Klein.
In addition to modeling, she has made on-screen appearances as a season judge on Amazon Prime's series
Making the Cut,
alongside Heidi Klum and Jeremy Scott and in several music videos including Beyoncé's "Lemonade."
Winnie embarked on her most recent endeavor with her skincare brand
Cay Skin
after experiencing a severe sunburn during a beach shoot that damaged her vitiligo.
Launched in April 2022, Cay Skin prides itself on its look-good/feel-good formulas that preach inclusivity as the products blend into all skin tones, types, and conditions. The brand has been a massive success in its first year, receiving praise from outlets such as
ELLE,
Allure,
Essence,
Vanity Fair, and
Forbes. It is sold exclusively on
CaySkin
and at Sephora across the United States. Harlow is one of only 12 women of color to receive funding in excess of $1M as a Founder and aims to raise voices and awareness for other female founders of color through the success of Cay Skin. Harlow raised an impressive $4.1 million to launch the brand.
