Interviewing Strategies For Supervisors Webinar: Keys To Conducting Effective Candidate Interviews

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interviewing Strategies for Supervisors - Keys to Conducting Effective Candidate Interviews" webinar has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Interviewing candidates effectively is about a lot more than just knowing what to ask. Find out how to properly prepare for candidate interviews and how to select the right questions, as well as what to really listen for in candidate responses.

The webinar goes beyond the basics to focus on what you really need to know to conduct meaningful interviews to help identify candidates who not only have the skills necessary to succeed in the job, but who are also truly also the best fit for your company and your specific staffing goals, while also complying with applicable laws and the principles of equal employment opportunity (EEO).

Why Should You Attend:

Whether you are new to the hiring process or if you're a seasoned manager or HR practitioner, you're sure to find the powerful tips and techniques you'll learn from this informative webinar to be helpful, effective, and different from what you've learned on the job or from other interviewing skills classes.

Key Topics Covered:



Getting a clear picture of your interviewing goals

How to effectively prepare to conduct candidate interview s

8 essentials interviewing skills

How to choose appropriate questions and questioning techniques based on goals and criteria

Questioning approaches to avoid

Questions interviewees are likely to ask so you can be prepared to respond

Common interviewer bias errors to avoid

Key listening (and interpretation!) skills for conducing effective interviews

Tips for effectively comparing applicants

Additional tips and techniques to utilize for effective interviewing Decision making/selection criteria

Speakers

Mary Gormandy White, M.A, SHRM-SCP, SPHR is managing partner of Inside Insights, Inc., where she provides training, speaking, and consulting services focused on building better workplaces.

Mary is an Everything DiSC Certified Practitioner who specializes in management, leadership, communication, team building, and EEOC training (including workplace harassment prevention). She also teaches online PHR, SPHR, and aPHR certification exam prep classes.

Mary also works as a Communication Fundamentals instructor at Chattanooga State Community College. She holds graduate and undergraduate degrees in Communication and has completed extensive postgraduate work in Instructional Design & Development.

For more information about this webinar visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets