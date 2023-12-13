Smart Access Control Market Set To Reach US$2.1 Bn By 2030, Fueled By Iot Integration And Mobile-Based Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Market for Smart Access Control Witnesses an Instrumental Role of Key Trends Like IoT-Based Security Systems, Mobile Access Control, and Unwavering Technological Innovations. The Challenges will However Prevail in Form of High Costs, and Security Concerns. London, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart access control market is on an ascending trajectory, with a valuation of approximately US$1.4 Bn (2022) poised to touch US$2.1 Bn by the end of 2030 . The growth outlook marks a substantial CAGR of 5.1% for the market, suggests a new report of Fairfield Market Research that provides a detailed growth analysis and forecast of the global market for smart access control.

The global smart access control market is navigating a landscape shaped by technological innovations, IoT integration, and the demand for more secure and convenient access control solutions. Get Sample Copy of Report at: REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$1.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$2.1 Bn CAGR 5.1% Growth Drivers

Increasing Preference for Mobile-based Access Control Systems

Frequent Tech Innovation Growing Boom Around IoT-based Security Systems Segmentation

By Type (Biometric Readers, Electronic Locks, Software, Others) By Industry Vertical (Residential, Government, Commercial, Industrial, Transport, Healthcare, Military & Defence, Others) Regional Coverage

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Players Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Assa Abloy, Bosch Security Systems, Dormakaba, HID Global, Allegion, Nortek Control, Salto Systems, Feenics, Openpath, Tyco Security Products, Brivo, ProdataKey, Kisi

Unwavering technological innovations, including biometric recognition, AI, and cloud-based solutions, are together revolutionising access control systems. These advancements enhance security, offer user-friendly experiences, and enable remote management and monitoring.

Integration with other smart devices and IoT opens new possibilities, making access control systems smarter and more versatile. As security needs evolve and demand for seamless, efficient access management grows, technology innovations continue to be a driving force behind the expansion of the smart access control market.

“ Despite promising prospects, the market has a set of challenges to overcome, especially the high costs associated with installation, maintenance, and ownership. Security and privacy concerns also pose significant hurdles, with potential dangers of cyberattacks and unauthorised access as systems become more linked and data-driven ,” states the company analyst.

Key Research Insights



Biometric readers lead the market share, offering unparalleled security and convenience. North America leads, Asia Pacific to achieve the highest CAGR in the global smart access control market through the end of 2030.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Biometric Readers will be the Frontrunner

Biometric readers have emerged as the frontrunners in the smart access control market, securing the largest market share. Leveraging unique physiological traits like fingerprints, facial features, or iris scans for user authentication, biometric solutions offer unmatched security and convenience. The elimination of traditional access cards or PINs reduces the risk of credential theft.

Organisations, prioritising reliability and accuracy, are increasingly opting for biometric solutions, given their seamless and contactless user experience. As security concerns continue to rise, biometric readers dominate the market, providing a robust foundation for secure access control.

Popularity of Access Control Software Soars High

Access control software is poised to witness a surge in popularity, playing a pivotal role in enhancing functionality and security. Advanced software solutions offer features such as remote management, real-time monitoring, and seamless integration with other systems, becoming indispensable in modern access control solutions.

The demand for innovative and feature-rich software is anticipated to soar rapidly as organisations seek more sophisticated and integrated access control systems to address evolving security needs. The software segment's high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) reflects its critical role in the evolving landscape of smart access control.

Residential Vertical Holds a Substantial Opportunity

The residential sector has positioned itself as a significant player in the smart access control industry, accumulating the highest market share. Fuelled by the rising popularity of smart home technologies, homeowners are increasingly adopting access control solutions that offer convenience, security, and remote management through smartphones and other devices.

The trend towards smart homes is expected to persist, ensuring that the residential sector maintains its dominant position in the market. As technology continues to shape home living experiences, the residential vertical presents substantial opportunities for the smart access control market.

Opportunities Abound in Healthcare Sector

The healthcare sector emerges as a promising opportunity for smart access control market players. Stringent security and access control measures are critical in healthcare facilities to protect sensitive patient data, control access to restricted areas, and ensure overall safety for patients and staff.

The emphasis on compliance with healthcare regulations, coupled with the integration of access control with healthcare IT systems, is driving the rapid adoption of smart access control solutions in the healthcare industry. The healthcare sector's unique needs contribute to the overall growth and diversification of the smart access control market.

Key Report Highlights



Increasing adoption of IoT-based security systems drives market expansion to a large extent.

Growing implementation of mobile-based access control enhances convenience and security. High costs associated with installation, maintenance, and ownership hinders market profitability.



Insights into Regional Analysis

North America's Dominance Prevails

North America has firmly established itself at the forefront of the smart access control market, capturing the largest market share.

Several factors contribute to the region's dominance, including a robust technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of smart technologies, and stringent regulatory requirements emphasizing security and privacy compliance.

The presence of established players in the access control industry, offering innovative solutions, further cements North America's leadership.

A proactive approach to adopting new technologies, coupled with a high awareness of security risks, positions North America as the frontrunner in the smart access control market.

Smart City Initiatives Bring Profits for Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is set to achieve the highest CAGR in the smart access control market, driven by rapid urbanisation, increasing infrastructure development, and a growing middle-class population.

Smart city initiatives and the expansion of key industries such as IT, manufacturing, and healthcare are fueling the demand for sophisticated access control solutions.

As the region embraces digitalisation and modernisation, the Asia Pacific market emerges as a dynamic and promising sector for substantial growth in the smart access control domain.

Browse Global Smart Access Control Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Type Coverage, By Industrial Vertical Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company):

