Asia-Pacific Sustainable Steel Market Report 2023: A $153 Billion Industry By 2031 - Increasing Demand For Green Steel Across The Value Chain

Leading the way in the sustainable steel market is the Asia-Pacific area, which places a strong emphasis on the use of low-carbon manufacturing techniques, resource efficiency, and environmentally friendly practices. Many interrelated issues, such as tightening environmental regulations, the increased focus on carbon neutrality, and the need for affordable and efficient steel manufacturing, are driving the industry.

In the Asia-Pacific area, sustainable steel is becoming more and more popular. It meets the needs of a variety of industries, such as infrastructure, automotive, and construction, while also meeting the urgent need to lessen the environmental impact of steel production.

The expansion of the Asia-Pacific sustainable steel market is anticipated to be driven by strict government regulations, carbon neutrality objectives, energy efficiency in the use of recycled steel, and a significant increase in steel demand as a result of finite energy and raw material supplies.

However, challenges like contaminants in recovered steel from improper separation and complex product designs, in addition to high production costs of green steel in the face of significant infrastructure costs and green hydrogen prices, constitute significant market barriers in this area.

