Disposable Surgical Sheet Market Latest Report | Expansive Coverage On The Profit Sources

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies covered in this report are Cardinal Health, Paul Hartmann AG, Standard Textile Co., Medline Industries Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Winner Medical Co. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Health Care, DuPont Medical Fabrics, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Premier, Ansell Limited Jersey City, NJ, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Disposable Surgical Sheet Market - (By Product (Drapes, Gowns, Sheets, Others), By Application (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Rayon, Others), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By sterility (Sterile, Non-Sterile), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031." According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Disposable Surgical Sheet Market is valued at US$ 2.37 Billion in 2022 , and it is expected to reach US$ 4.39 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 . The disposable surgical sheet is one medical sheet intended to be used once and thrown away. These sheets are frequently used in hospitals and other medical settings during surgical procedures to maintain a clean atmosphere. Disposable surgical sheets are used to cover the patient and surrounding region during surgery to maintain a sterile field and assist in stopping the transmission of germs. During operations, the use of disposable surgical drapes is growing to limit the transmission of germs and other dangerous microbes to the surgical site. Furthermore, operating drapes are physical barriers that keep contaminants from the operating field. Increasing the quantity of procedures carried out will help the industry grow. The rise in several surgical procedures and the rising incidence of chronic illnesses are among the main reasons propelling the market. Additionally, the market is rising as the need for patient and healthcare worker protection and the rise in surgical site and hospital-acquired infection rates. Operating drapes provide a physical barrier that keeps contaminants from the operating field. The need for surgical drapes will rise in tandem with increased surgical procedures.

Free PDF Report Brochure @

Recent Developments: In March 2023, Cardinal Health developed a novel surgical drape with the aim of mitigating the likelihood of surgical site contamination. The drape showcased Avery Dennison's unique BeneHoldTM CHG adhesive technology, which effectively minimized the likelihood of surgical site contamination by organisms commonly linked to surgical site infections (SSIs). In March 2021 , Ansell Limited acquired the Primus trademark and associated assets, which include the Life Science business owned by Primus Gloves and Sanrea Healthcare Products (Primus). Ansell has established a durable supply alliance with Primus Gloves and Sanrea Healthcare Products. List of Prominent Players in the Disposable Surgical Sheet Market:



Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care

Paul Hartmann AG

Standard Textile Co.

Medline Industries Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

3M Healthcare

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Health Care

DuPont Medical Fabrics

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Premier,

Ansell Limited Others

Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying:

Disposable Surgical Sheet Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 2.37 Billion Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 4.39 Billion Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 7.24 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Usability, By sterility, By End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The increased awareness and prevalence of infectious diseases, including global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, have heightened the importance of infection prevention measures, contributing to the demand for disposable surgical sheets. Additionally, the escalating global prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is a significant apprehension for both patients and healthcare professionals. The surge in hospitalizations and HAIs worldwide is anticipated to drive the demand for surgical drapes. HAIs not only pose a risk to patients but also lead to increased morbidity, extended hospital stays, unplanned readmissions, and fatalities post-surgery. Consequently, the rising occurrence of HAIs and surgical site infections (SSIs) globally is predicted to bolster market expansion. Another crucial factor fueling market growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally.

Challenges:

Stringent regulations in the healthcare industry can challenge manufacturers to ensure that their surgical drapes meet all the requirements. The surgical drapes market is competitive, and companies may face challenges in differentiating their products from others in terms of quality, features, and rising pricing, especially in mature markets. The disposable surgical sheet market faces several restraints that shape its dynamics. Environmental concerns have emerged as a prominent restraint, as the increased focus on sustainability prompts questions about the disposal of single-use products. Cost constraints pose another challenge, with the extensive use of disposable surgical sheets potentially contributing to heightened expenses for healthcare facilities. Quality and performance concerns compared to reusable alternatives, limited customization options, and supply chain vulnerabilities further impact the market.

Regional Trends:

The North America Disposable Surgical Sheet market is expected to register a tremendous market share due to the increasing volume of surgeries and the expanding population. Furthermore, advancements in healthcare technology and heightened research and development endeavours are anticipated to open up new avenues for market growth in the coming period. Additionally, the flourishing medical tourism sector is significantly driving up the demand for surgical drapes in this geographical area. Besides, Europe had a considerable share of the market. The market expansion is ascribed to its robust infrastructure, the escalating frequency of surgical procedures, and a rising incidence of surgical site infections. Additionally, the increasing healthcare expenditure serves as a contributing factor to the market's growth.





Read Report Snapshot :





Segmentation of Disposable Surgical Sheet Market

By Product-



Drapes

Gowns

Sheets Others

By Material-



Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Rayon Others

By Usability



Disposable Reusable

By sterility



Sterile Non-Sterile

By End User



Hospitals,

Clinics,

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @

CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: ... Site Visit: