Care Coordinations And Worldview Announce New Partnership To Boost Communication In Post-Acute Care Communication

Care Coordinations and WorldView LTD partner to revolutionize post-acute care with integrated communication & workflow automation, enhancing patient engagement.

ALLEN, TX, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Care Coordinations , a pioneer in HIPAA-secured interdisciplinary communications, and WorldView LTD, a leader in healthcare workflow automation, are thrilled to announce their new partnership. This collaboration aims to revolutionize communication and patient engagement in post-acute care, particularly in home health and hospice organizations.The integration of WorldView's robust healthcare workflow automation with Care Coordinations' advanced communication platform is set to streamline communication among healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers. This significant enhancement ensures a seamless transfer of patient data and establishes a dedicated channel for patient care discussions, elevating the standard of post-acute care services.TJ Patel, DPT, Founder and CEO of Care Coordinations, highlighted the importance of this partnership in supporting value-based care at home.“This collaboration with WorldView represents a major leap forward in our mission to support value-based care at home,” TJ Patel remarked. The integration promises to consolidate provider communications into a single stream and automatically update the EMR with conversation transcripts at discharge, significantly enhancing communication accuracy and efficiency.James Lezzer, SPLP VP of Strategic Partnerships at WorldView, emphasized the role of this integration in improving patient care focus.“By providing a secure and efficient platform for communication, we are ensuring that healthcare providers can concentrate more on patient care and less on administrative tasks,” said Lezzer.A vital feature of this integration includes consolidating all provider communications related to a patient's care into one streamlined, real-time, and efficient channel. Additionally, it automatically updates the EMR with a transcript of all conversations at the point of discharge, ensuring accuracy and continuity of care.“Our combined solution will improve communication, accountability, and productivity within care teams but also enhance the overall experience for patients and their families,” added Patel.This partnership reflects both companies' dedication to improving operational efficiency and patient experiences in the post-acute care sector. To learn more about these companies and their services, visit carecoordinations and worldviewltd.About Care CoordinationsCare Coordinations is an innovative HIPAA-secured interdisciplinary communication platform serving all post-acute care providers. Its interface facilitates the secure, real-time exchange of messages, images, and documents among team members, improving efficiencies and allowing clinicians to devote more time to patient care.About WorldViewWorldView specializes in healthcare workflow automation and interoperability, enhancing financial results and operational efficiency for healthcare agencies. Known for significantly reducing document processing times, WorldView offers tailored solutions that empower organizations in the dynamic healthcare landscape.Contact Information:Care Coordinations1333 W. McDermott Dr. Suite 200 Allen TX 75013(919) 270-7597...

