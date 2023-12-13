Dentulu Steps Up To Provide Continuity Of Care For Smile Direct Club Patients After Abrupt Shutdown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dentulu's All in One Teledentistry Platform and Nationwide Network

Dentulu Teledentistry Network

Smile Direct Club Closed

Dentists concerned for patients after Smile Direct Club shut down amidst bankruptcy

- Dr. Arash Hakhamian DDSLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the largest national Teledentistry and Virtual Dental Practice, Dentulu Inc. has announced its commitment to providing a safety net and continuity of care for patients affected by the recent shutdown of Smile Direct Club . Recognizing the urgent need for uninterrupted dental services, Dentulu is leveraging its extensive network and innovative Teledentistry solutions to ensure these patients receive the care they require.Providing Seamless Transition in Dental Care:The abrupt closure of Smile Direct Club has left many patients in a challenging position, particularly those in the midst of ongoing dental treatments. Dentulu's initiative aims to mitigate these challenges by offering a smooth transition and ensuring that no patient is left without care. Utilizing Dentulu's advanced Teledentistry platform, patients can access a licensed dentist who can evaluate and triage the patient remotely and make referrals to local dentists and orthodontists ensuring that their treatment continues without interruption.“At Dentulu, we understand the critical importance of continuous dental care and the potential impact interruption of orthodontic care can have on patients mid-treatment with clear aligners ,” said Dr. Arash Hakhamian DDS, CEO/Founder of Dentulu.“Our goal is to ensure that the patients impacted by Smile Direct Club's unfortunate closure can access high-quality dental services without delay under the care of licensed dental professionals who are properly trained to address their needs. We are dedicated to integrating these patients into our platform seamlessly and with utmost care.”Dentulu's approach in providing virtual dental services goes beyond traditional Teledentistry models by offering a variety of actual dental services which can be safely and effectively delivered outside of the dental office setting. With an emphasis on preventive and minimally invasive dental care, Dentulu offers a range of services including virtual consultations, periodontal trays, removable tooth replacement devices, and sleep apnea oral appliances all facilitated by a network of licensed dentists and state-of-the-art technology. This initiative will not only cater to the immediate needs of former Smile Direct Club patients but also broaden the horizon of dental care accessibility and convenience.Dentulu's mission is to increase patient referrals to local in-person dental offices and DSOs through a virtual first model where patients are screened virtually and financed through partners like Alphaeon Credit before being sent to local dentists. Some services are provided at home but clear aligners have never been nor is currently available as a service through Dentulu. Dentulu dentists, nevertheless, are perfectly positioned to provide consultations and referrals for patients that are suddenly stuck without any recourse or direction as a result of the shut down by Smile Direct Club.Any patients who are mid-treatment with Smile Direct Club are encouraged to register for a free patient account with Dentulu at and schedule a consultation with a licensed virtual dentist. Patients can send in pictures of their teeth and bite and share their dental chart with Dentulu dentists who will help facilitate in-person care to a local dentist or orthodontist that can help complete the treatment safely. Dentists and orthodontists who are interested in having patients referred to them can register atMore about Dentulu:Dentulu stands at the forefront of revolutionizing dental care through its innovative Teledentistry and virtual dental practice. As a leader in this field, Dentulu is dedicated to expanding access to quality dental services, emphasizing patient convenience, comfort, and care. Their comprehensive suite of services includes virtual consultations, online prescriptions, and a wide array of dental treatments accessible from home. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a network of skilled dental professionals, Dentulu is committed to ensuring every patient receives personalized, high-quality dental care. Their mission extends beyond individual patient services, focusing also on building partnerships and collaborations that enhance dental care accessibility worldwide. With a patient-centric approach and a vision to transform dental care delivery, Dentulu is truly redefining the dental experience for patients everywhere. For more information, visit Dentulu at

Dawn Simpson

Dentulu Inc

+1 215-360-1915

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram