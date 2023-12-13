Everest Business Funding Teams Up With Feeding South Florida For Holiday Food Drive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Together, Feeding South Florida and Everest Business Funding are working to make the Holidays a little brighter for families throughout the Doral, FL, area.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Everest Business Funding is proud to partner with Feeding South Florida to sponsor a Holiday Food Drive. During the drive, employees are encouraged to bring in four food items each, which will add up to 1,000 food items if everyone does their part.

As a staple of the Doral, FL, community, Everest Business Funding is known for jumping at any opportunity to give back. And what better way to do that than by collecting non-perishable food items for families in need this Holiday season?

The drive started a few weeks ago and runs until Wednesday, December 20th, 2023. This gives everyone plenty of time to contribute while also ensuring that Feeding South Florida volunteers have a chance to distribute the donations to families in need.

Employees are encouraged to bring a wide range of non-perishable canned goods. A few options include canned beans, peanut butter, rolled oats, rice, nuts, dried potatoes, chicken, beef, vegetable stock, and other shelf-stable items.

However, Everest Business Funding asked that employees not donate foods packaged in glass jars. They also encourage participants to provide canned goods with pop-top lids whenever possible in case recipients don't have a can opener.

Everest Business Funding offers an alternative option for those who are pressed for time but would still like to donate. The HR team will do the shopping on their behalf using funds dropped in the collection box. Everest Business Funding welcomes donations of any size, as every single dollar can help make someone's holiday season a little brighter and happier.

Everest Business Funding is well on its way toward exceeding its goal, and employees are encouraged to donate as many or as few items as they can. Cash or food donations can be dropped off in the Human Resources department.

Together, Everest Business Funding and Feeding South Florida are going to make a notable impact on the lives of dozens of families this season. Feeding South Florida encourages other businesses and individuals to join the movement, as every donation counts.

If you want to participate, connect with Feeding South Florida, and you could host your own challenge at your place of work and complement the efforts of these two community-minded organizations.

The holiday season represents the perfect opportunity to give back. Organizations like Everest Business Funding and Feeding South Florida make it easy to do just that.

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options and revenue-based funding to small business owners. The company serves a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, helping them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, and hire staff. Everest Business Funding's clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.

Anthony Parker

Everest Business Funding

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn