Ecobcg CEO, Sergio Castillo Was Named As One Of The Top 100 Business Leaders By Twin Cities Business In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Twin Cities Business revealed that Sergio Castillo, CEO of MN-based company, EcoBCG Corporation was named on the TCB 100 Newsmakers and Innovators for 2024.Sergio is one of the most dynamic and dedicated global leaders when it comes to building a culture of sustainability in companies. EcoBCG Corporation was ranked as the #1 engineering company in the USA in 2023.The TCB 100 is the list of the top business leaders and personalities to watch, TCB states in their own words:“The TCB 100 is the“little black book” of people in and around Minnesota business likely to make news and drive change in the year ahead.”“I am very honored to be part of this prestigious list alongside many wonderful MN business leaders. A big shout out to our great team of engineers for making this possible,” said EcoBCG's CEO, Sergio Castillo.“2024 will be an exciting year as we continue our growth journey towards being a global leader in sustainable engineering services” Sergio added.The TCB 100 list for 2024 includes CEOs, founders, philanthropists, government officials , and innovators from across the state in many industries. TCB is honoring Beth Wozniak, CEO and chair of nVent, as the 2023 Person of the Year for leading the manufacturer to over $3 billion in sales this year and prioritizing sustainability and innovation while building a diverse team.The TCB 100 list is featured in the December 2023/January 2024 issue of Twin Cities Business. The list is available online at tcbmag, along with a reveal video featuring candid messages about leadership and plans for the year ahead from those on the list.About EcoBCG CorporationEcoBCG Corporation supports manufacturing companies to increase productivity, quality, and safety while integrating sustainability best practices into existing processes. We provide tailor-made environmental and operational solutions to some of the top Fortune 500 manufacturers globally. Our goal is to support our customers from design engineering to full turnkey project implementation. EcoBCG is headquartered in the Twin Cities, MN, with international offices to support our local customers. Learn more at .

Estela Sanchez

Eco BCG Corporation

+1 651-776-9522

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn