Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size Worth US$ 139.6 Billion During 2024-2032, With A CAGR Of 11.5% | IMARC Group

Global Lithium ion Battery Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“Lithium-ion Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the lithium-ion battery market. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market. The global lithium-ion battery market size reached US$ 51.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 139.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2024-2032.

Lithium-ion Battery Market Overview:

Lithium-ion batteries, pivotal in the modern era of portable electronics and electric vehicles, are rechargeable power sources characterized by high energy density, minimal memory effect, and a slow loss of charge when not in use. These batteries operate on the principle of moving lithium ions between the anode and cathode, a process reversible upon charging and discharging. Their standout property lies in their efficiency: they can store a significant amount of energy in a small, lightweight package, making them ideal for numerous applications.

Moreover, lithium-ion batteries boast a longer lifespan compared to traditional batteries, which is a key advantage in applications where frequent battery replacement is impractical or costly. Their versatility is evident in their widespread use in smartphones, laptops, and increasingly in electric vehicles (EVs), where they are essential for balancing energy efficiency and range. Furthermore, these batteries are instrumental in renewable energy systems, as they provide efficient storage solutions for solar and wind energy, thereby supporting the shift towards sustainable energy practices.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which rely heavily on these batteries for energy storage. In line with this, the growing consumer electronics sector, with its perpetual need for efficient, long-lasting batteries, is further driving the market. Moreover, the global shift towards renewable energy sources is bolstering the demand for efficient energy storage solutions, where lithium-ion batteries are indispensable.

In addition to this, governmental policies promoting the use of green energy and supporting the development of energy storage technologies are contributing significantly to market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in battery design and chemistry are enhancing their efficiency and lifespan, thereby providing a boost to the market expansion. Also, the rising focus on sustainable energy and the reduction of carbon emissions is influencing the market positively.

The market is further driven by the expanding grid storage applications, as these batteries are critical in managing renewable energy fluctuations. Apart from this, the increasing affordability of these batteries, due to scaling production and technological improvements, is propelling the market. Some other factors contributing to the market include the growing adoption of smart devices and the continuous research and development activities aimed at improving battery performance and safety.

Top Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers in World:

.A123 Systems LLC

.AESC SDI CO.,LTD

.LG Chem Ltd.

.Panasonic Corporation

.SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.

.Toshiba Corporation

.Amperex Technology Limited

.BAK Group

.Blue Energy Limited

.BYD Company Ltd.

.CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

.Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO.,LTD.

.Valence Technology, Inc.

.SK innovation Co., Ltd

.Hitachi, Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

.Consumer Electronics

.Electric Vehicle

.Energy Storage

.Others

Breakup by Power Capacity:

.0 to 3000mAh

.3000mAh to 10000mAh

.10000mAh to 60000mAh

.More than 60000mAh

Breakup by Product Type:

.Lithium Cobalt Oxide

.Lithium Iron Phosphate

.Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

.Lithium Manganese Oxide

.Others (Li-ion Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide and Li-ion Titanate Oxide)

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance

.Market Outlook

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

