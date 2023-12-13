Delhi L-G Approves Promotion Of 13 Assistant Public Prosecutors

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the promotion of 13 Assistant Public Prosecutors to the post of Additional Public Prosecutors (APPs).

The Raj Bhawan official said this will help speed up cases in the day-to-day working of the subordinate judiciary in the national capital.

Ever since the recent creation of 17 new Courts, acute shortage of Additional Public Prosecutors was being felt.

“The 13 Assistant Public Prosecutors recommended by the Screening Committee for promotion to the post of Additional Public Prosecutors have successfully completed the mandatory training and are clear from vigilance angle. As per the Recruitment Rules, they have completed the eligibility requirement of being in service for 06 years as Assistant Public Prosecutors,” said the official.

The promotions, ad hoc as of now, will be for six months or till the posts are filled up on regular basis by the UPSC, whichever is earlier.

Simultaneously, a proposal of the Delhi Home Department for filling up 31 vacant posts of Additional Public Prosecutors on regular basis, has been submitted to UPSC.

The L-G was informed that in view of the shortage of Additional Public Prosecutors and due to the creation of 17 new courts recently, it has become necessary to carry out the ad hoc promotion of suitable officers from the feeder grade post of Assistant Public Prosecutor.

