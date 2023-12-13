(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
CoinMENA FZE, a subsidiary of CoinMENA B.S.C. (c), one of the few regulated crypto asset service providers in the region, has successfully obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license for VA Broker-Dealer services from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate and offer its services in and from the Emirate.
Continue Reading
CoinMENA FZE Receives a VASP License for VA Broker-Dealer Services from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) (PRNewsfoto/CoinMENA)
CoinMENA B.S.C (c) has,
to
this
point, been
serving
clients in
the
UAE
from
its
base
in
Bahrain. With the award
of
the
VARA
license, CoinMENA
FZE
can
now
serve
clients
from
its
Dubai
Head Office and utilize local banking services, offering UAE-based users the convenience of instant money deposits and withdrawals.
Commenting in a joint statement,
CoinMENA's
co-founders
Dina
Sam'an and
Talal
Tabbaa
said: "Thanks to the regulatory clarity from VARA, Dubai is becoming a global hub for crypto and digital asset financial services."
"Building strong relationships
with
local
regulators
has
been
a
priority
for
us
since day
one,"
said Sam'an . "We are
delighted to
have
received
a
license from
VARA, which further strengthens our market position and gives confidence to our users and investors."
"Dubai is at the forefront of crypto growth and innovation, launching various initiatives to push the
adoption of
the digital asset in the region," added Tabbaa . "Working with VARA will enable us to better serve our institutional and retail users
in
the
Emirate
as
well
as
reduce
fiat
to
crypto transaction costs."
About
CoinMENA
Headquartered
in
the
Kingdom of
Bahrain,
CoinMENA B.S.C.
(c)
is
licensed
by
the
Central Bank of
Bahrain
(CBB) as
a
crypto
asset
service provider
(category-3).
CoinMENA FZE,
a
subsidiary
of CoinMENA
B.S.C.
(c),
is
licensed as
a
Virtual
Asset
Service Provider
(VASP)
for
Virtual
Asset Broker-Dealer services from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). CoinMENA seeks to empower new and seasoned investors in the MENA
region
who
want
access
to
crypto asset investment options by allowing them to participate in the new digital economy. Through CoinMENA, investors can buy, sell, store, and receive digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency. Through competitive fees, high
liquidity,
and
an educational approach, CoinMENA aims to be the simplest and most trusted digital assets exchange platform in the region.
About
VARA:
Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the
Dubai
International
Financial
Centre.
VARA
plays a
central
role
in
creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.
For
more
information
visit:
Photo -
SOURCE CoinMENA
MENAFN13122023003732001241ID1107586552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.