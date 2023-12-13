(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CoinMENA FZE, a subsidiary of CoinMENA B.S.C. (c), one of the few regulated crypto asset service providers in the region, has successfully obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license for VA Broker-Dealer services from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate and offer its services in and from the Emirate.

CoinMENA FZE Receives a VASP License for VA Broker-Dealer Services from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) (PRNewsfoto/CoinMENA)

Continue Reading

CoinMENA B.S.C (c) has,

to

this

point, been

serving

clients in

the

UAE

from

its

base

in

Bahrain. With the award

of

the

VARA

license, CoinMENA

FZE

can

now

serve

clients

from

its

Dubai

Head Office and utilize local banking services, offering UAE-based users the convenience of instant money deposits and withdrawals.

Commenting in a joint statement,

CoinMENA's

co-founders

Dina

Sam'an and

Talal

Tabbaa

said: "Thanks to the regulatory clarity from VARA, Dubai is becoming a global hub for crypto and digital asset financial services."

"Building strong relationships

with

local

regulators

has

been

a

priority

for

us

since day

one,"

said Sam'an . "We are

delighted to

have

received

a

license from

VARA, which further strengthens our market position and gives confidence to our users and investors."

"Dubai is at the forefront of crypto growth and innovation, launching various initiatives to push the

adoption of

the digital asset in the region," added Tabbaa . "Working with VARA will enable us to better serve our institutional and retail users

in

the

Emirate

as

well

as

reduce

fiat

to

crypto transaction costs."

About

CoinMENA

Headquartered

in

the

Kingdom of

Bahrain,

CoinMENA B.S.C.

(c)

is

licensed

by

the

Central Bank of

Bahrain

(CBB) as

a

crypto

asset

service provider

(category-3).

CoinMENA FZE,

a

subsidiary

of CoinMENA

B.S.C.

(c),

is

licensed as

a

Virtual

Asset

Service Provider

(VASP)

for

Virtual

Asset Broker-Dealer services from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). CoinMENA seeks to empower new and seasoned investors in the MENA

region

who

want

access

to

crypto asset investment options by allowing them to participate in the new digital economy. Through CoinMENA, investors can buy, sell, store, and receive digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency. Through competitive fees, high

liquidity,

and

an educational approach, CoinMENA aims to be the simplest and most trusted digital assets exchange platform in the region.

About

VARA:

Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the

Dubai

International

Financial

Centre.

VARA

plays a

central

role

in

creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.

For

more

information

visit:



Photo -

SOURCE CoinMENA