Metal Casting Market Size To Surpass USD 170.57 Billion By 2030, At A 19.74% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Metal Casting Market

Metal Casting Market Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Emerging Technologies, CAGR Status, Industry Demand, Global Competitors and Future Scope

- Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Metal Casting Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy,“Metal Casting Market by Process (Gravity Casting, High-Pressure Die Casting, Low-Pressure Die Casting, Sand Casting) by Material Type (Aluminum, Cast iron, Magnesium, Zinc) by Application(Body Assemblies, Engine Parts, Transmission Parts)by Vehicle Type(Passenger Car, HCV), by Electric and Hybrid vehicle type(BEV, HEV, PHEV) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023-2030”, The Metal Casting Market Is Expected to Grow at 19.14 % Cagr From 2023 to 2030. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 170.57 Billion By 2030 From USD 50.06 Billion In 2023

Metal Casting report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Ahresty Corporation, Aisin Automotive Casting, Dynacast, Endurance, GF Automotive, Gibbs Die Casting, Mino Industrial, Nemak, Rheinmetall Automotive, and Ryobi Limited.

Industry Development:

In June 2020, Endurance Technologies Limited completed the acquisition of Grimeca Srl, an Italian auto parts manufacturer. In a filing made to the stock exchange, Endurance announced the attainment of a complete ownership stake of 100% in Grimeca for a sum of 2.25 million Euros, equivalent to approximately USD 2.45 million.

In November 2022, POSCO announced that two of its steel plants, located in Pohang and Gwangyang, have achieved certification for their commendable contributions towards fostering a sustainable future for the steel industry. This remarkable accomplishment underscores the plants' steadfast commitment and effective management in promoting environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) objectives.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

✔ The Metal Casting Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2030) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

✔ The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

✔ Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2030.

✔ The Metal Casting Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

✔ The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Metal Casting market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

✔ Metal Casting Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Metal Casting Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, Metal Casting market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Metal Casting dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Metal Casting Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

(Note*: We offer report based on sub segments as well. Kindly, let us know if you are interested)

Metal Casting Market By Process, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Gravity Casting

High-Pressure Die Casting

Low-Pressure Die Casting

Sand Casting

Metal Casting Market By Material Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Aluminum

Cast iron

Magnesium

Zinc

Metal Casting Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Metal Casting Market By Components, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Alloy Wheels

Battery Housing

Cross Car Beam

Clutch Casing

Crank Cases

Cylinder Heads

Engine Block

Regional Analysis

The Metal Casting market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

With a dominant market share of 55.4% in 2022, Asia Pacific led the industry. Asia Pacific is the most advantageous area for firms to establish production facilities because of the abundance of trained personnel there at a reasonable cost. Over the course of the forecast period, a change in the global production environment toward emerging economies-particularly China and India-is anticipated to have a beneficial impact on market growth. Over the course of the projected period, the rapidly growing automotive sector in the region is anticipated to further propel market expansion.

Because of its advantageous government rules, China is considered a very cost-effective location for manufacturing operations. The economic advantages that China offers have resulted in a notable expansion of the metal casting sector in recent years. China has benefited from having access to trained labor and high-tech manufacturing facilities, both of which are necessary for the manufacturing industry.

From 2023 to 2030, the Europe metal casting market is expected to grow at a moderate rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% in terms of revenue. There are 4,500 metal casting companies in Europe, most of them being tiny companies with less than 50 workers. Additionally, over the course of the projection period, there is anticipated to be a significant demand for casting solutions based on aluminum due to the robust automotive sectors found in nations like France, Germany, and Italy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on Metal Casting Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the Metal Casting Market?

What are the opportunities in Metal Casting Market?

What is the forecast period of the Metal Casting Market?

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

