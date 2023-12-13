Rain-Related Skidding Identified As Cause In Balqa Bus Tragedy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- The overturning of a bus in the Balqa area, which resulted in five fatalities and 35 injuries, including five individuals in critical condition, has been attributed to skidding in heavy rainfall, according to findings by a traffic investigation committee.The committee, organized by the Traffic Department, completed its inquiry into the accident that occurred in the Salhoub area of Balqa, as reported by the media spokesperson for the Public Security Department.