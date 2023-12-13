Senate President, Kuwaiti Ambassador Talk Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez engaged in discussions with Kuwaiti Ambassador Hamad Al Marri on Wednesday, exploring avenues to fortify bilateral relations for mutual benefit and broader interests of the Arab and Islamic world.During the meeting, Fayez expressed his satisfaction with the robust nature of bilateral ties, commending their elevated status across political, economic, and investment domains.The discussions extended to the current situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip. Fayez emphasized the imperative of a resolute and effective Arab stance to halt the egregious Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.He underscored the urgency to cease the genocide and war crimes perpetrated by the occupation, resulting in the tragic loss of thousands of lives and injuries, particularly among women and children. The pervasive impact of this aggression on essential elements of society, such as hospitals, schools, and infrastructure in the Strip, was also highlighted.Fayez decried Israel's persistent defiance of international laws and conventions, labeling it an outlaw state. He questioned the prolonged silence of countries supporting Israel and called for Western leaders to unequivocally convey that "enough is enough."He questioned whether the international community deems the loss of thousands of Palestinian lives insufficient to prompt decisive action against the ongoing atrocities.The Kuwaiti ambassador, in turn, lauded the significant role and unwavering efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II in addressing regional issues, fostering peace, and championing just Arab causes, notably the Palestinian cause.Al Marri expressed Kuwait's eagerness to fortify relations with Jordan across diverse sectors, placing particular emphasis on enhancing economic and investment partnerships and activating collaborative initiatives.