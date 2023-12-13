Labor Market Sees Growth With Over 46,000 New Jobs In 2022

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- The Jordanian labor market witnessed the creation of approximately 46,283 new jobs during the latter half of 2022, marking a rise of 3,062 opportunities compared to the first half of the same year, according to the annual report released Wednesday by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on fresh employment prospects in the Kingdom.The report highlighted that the total number of new jobs in the second half of 2022 reached around 86,284, with 40,001 positions remaining vacant. Among the net job opportunities created, 71.1 percent were for males, totaling 32,888 jobs, while females accounted for 28.9 percent with 13,395 new job opportunities. In comparison to the first half of 2022, male job opportunities decreased by 3,178, while female opportunities increased by 6,240.The data revealed variations in net job creation based on educational levels and gender. Net job opportunities for males with a bachelor's degree or higher constituted 39.2 percent, whereas for females, it was 63.7 percent.The private sector played a significant role in job creation, contributing 78.7 percent (36,405 jobs) of the net job opportunities, while the public sector accounted for 20.4 percent (9,453 jobs). Non-governmental organizations had a minimal share, contributing 0.7 percent.Amman Governorate led in job creation, contributing 61 percent to the total net job opportunities during the second half of 2022, while Ma'an Governorate had the lowest percentage, with a mere 0.2 percent.Regarding nationality, Jordanians secured 88.6 percent of the net job opportunities in the latter half of 2022, amounting to 41,013 jobs. This was a slight increase from the 87.9 percent recorded in the first half of the same year.The survey results indicated that the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector generated the most net job opportunities, creating 9,489 jobs. The education sector followed closely, contributing 7,150 job opportunities.In terms of professions, specialists accounted for 39.3 percent of the total net job opportunities created, while sales and service workers made up 33.2 percent.Regarding reasons for seeking new employment, 54 percent of respondents cited conditions and the nature of work, including factors like workplace distance and working hours, while the remaining 46 percent cited other reasons.