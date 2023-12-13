Chambers Of Industry President Advocates Quality Maintenance For Global Competitiveness

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, has underscored the significance of upholding the high quality of Jordanian industrial products, which align with international standards.In a press statement on Wednesday, Jaghbir underscored that the remarkable quality achieved by Jordanian industries is a testament to the relentless efforts and long-standing commitment of industrialists in Jordan. These endeavors have enabled Jordanian products to penetrate markets in 140 countries across various continents.Ensuring the preservation of this high level of quality remains a primary objective for the industrial sector, according to Jaghbir. He emphasized the need to strike a harmonious balance between superior quality and competitive pricing, aiming to enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian products in both local and export markets, despite the relatively higher production costs compared to neighboring countries.Furthermore, Jaghbir called on industrialists to persist in their pursuit of continuous innovation and development in industrial production, aligning with international standards and effectively meeting the diverse needs of consumers.Underlining the crucial role played by industry chambers, he emphasized their unwavering support for industrialists through various programs, particularly in terms of technical assistance and marketing support. The chambers provide essential backing and foster a conducive environment for the growth of Jordanian industry.Moreover, he stressed the significance of collaboration between the industrial sector and the government to ensure the availability of high-quality products at reasonable prices. This collaborative effort aims to strengthen the national economy and elevate the international presence of Jordanian products.