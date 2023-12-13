Azerbaijani Envoy Commemorates Strong Ties With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Eldar Salimov, emphasized the profound friendship and strategic ties between His Majesty King Abdullah II and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, attributing their significance in fostering robust and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday, hosted by the Azerbaijani embassy to mark the 20th anniversary of the passing of Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev, Salimov highlighted his country's proactive engagement in establishing diplomatic relations with various neighboring and friendly countries during Aliyev's presidency. This approach positioned Azerbaijan as a dependable and valued partner in global affairs, particularly in the Middle East, with a notable emphasis on Jordan.Salimov underscored President Ilham Aliyev's commitment to continuing his father's legacy by actively reinforcing ties with friendly and allied countries. This steadfast approach, he affirmed, has propelled Azerbaijan to a position of regional leadership, experiencing substantial and dynamic growth.The commemorative event also featured the unveiling of the book titled "Homeland and Leadership," authored by historians Omar Al-Armouti and Mohammed Al-Manasir. The book comprehensively explores the life and achievements of the late Heydar Aliyev, providing a comprehensive understanding of Azerbaijan's political, economic, and social fabric, while also shedding light on the bilateral relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan.