Balqa Road Accident Claims 5 Lives, Injures 35

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday morning when a passenger bus lost control and veered off the main road, plunging into a valley on the Salhoub Road, resulting in the loss of five lives and leaving 35 individuals injured, including five in critical condition.The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that specialized teams from the civil defense and police directorates promptly responded to the accident. The deceased were swiftly evacuated, while first aid was administered to the injured before they were transferred to nearby hospitals for necessary medical treatment.The spokesperson further explained that upon receiving the report, traffic and external patrol personnel, along with the Balqa police directorate, immediately arrived at the scene. They worked diligently to organize traffic flow, facilitate ambulance access, and carry out rescue operations.Additionally, an investigation has been launched to determine the causes of this tragic accident.