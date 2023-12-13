Kuwait, UN Representatives Sign Agreement Preventing Human Trafficking, Immigrant Smuggling

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA)-- The Ministry of Justice signed an agreement with the representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Gulf Cooperation Council Countries to prevent human trafficking and immigrant smuggling.

This strategy is going to be implemented by a national committee, chaired by Minister of Justice and Public Authority for Housing and Welfare Faleh Al-Ruqba, said the ministry in a statement.

Deputy Minister of Justice Hashem Al-Qallaf affirmed that this cooperation was part of Kuwait's 2035 vision, which called for more partnerships with regional and international organizations including UN bodies.

Al-Qallaf stressed that Kuwait was making serious efforts to combat human trafficking, through legislating law 91/2013 which was adopted by the Kuwaiti cabinet in 2018.

He added the committee held their eighth meeting with the Delegation of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in GCC, discussing was to adapt this strategy to prevent human trafficking and immigrant smuggling. (end)

