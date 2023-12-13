PIXL Expands Footprint To Middle East: A New Chapter In Digital Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PIXL, a leading web design, digital marketing, and software development company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the vibrant market of the Middle East. With 16 years of unwavering commitment to excellence and a dedicated team of 65 experts, PIXL has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions in web design, digital marketing, SEO, mobile app development, and custom software solutions.



About PIXL : With a rich history spanning over a decade and a half, PIXL has carved a niche for itself as a powerhouse in the digital realm. Boasting an impressive portfolio of over 3000 successfully executed websites and 400 mobile applications, PIXL has garnered a stellar reputation for its innovation, quality, and client satisfaction. The company takes pride in its versatility, having served over 400 businesses, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, across diverse industries including marketplaces, industrial parts and machinery, food and perishables, B2B, and e-commerce.



Mastering the Art of Digital Solutions: PIXL has distinguished itself by mastering the art of developing custom software and mobile applications tailored for both B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses. This expertise has propelled PIXL to the forefront of the digital landscape, positioning the company as a trusted partner for businesses seeking transformative digital solutions.



Expanding Horizons: The decision to expand into the Middle East reflects PIXL's commitment to global outreach and the pursuit of new opportunities. The Middle East, with its dynamic business landscape and thriving industries, presents an exciting frontier for PIXL to extend its proven expertise and contribute to the region's digital evolution.



A Message from CEO : Bharath Gupta, CEO of PIXL expresses enthusiasm about the company's expansion into the Middle East: 'This marks a significant milestone in PIXL's journey. We are excited to bring our years of experience and passion for digital innovation to the dynamic markets of the Middle East. We look forward to forging new partnerships, creating impactful digital solutions, and contributing to the region's technological advancement.



PIXL is a leading web design, digital marketing, and software development company based in Hyderabad, India, with over 16 years of experience. With a team of 65 experts, Pixl has delivered over 3000 websites and 400 mobile applications, earning a reputation for excellence and client satisfaction. Pixl specializes in providing custom solutions for B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses, serving a diverse clientele across various industries.



