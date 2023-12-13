Matrix Takes Center Stage As Title Sponsor For The 14Th GEO HR Convention - BIZ-HR

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix, a leading security and telecom company, proudly announces its title sponsorship of the 14th GEO HR Convention, themed "BIZ-HR ⎯ Elevating Business Outcomes." Organized by the Gujarat Employer's Organization (GEO), this convention is set to be a groundbreaking event focusing on cutting-edge HR practices that inspire and engage employees, unlocking their full potential to drive exceptional business results.



Scheduled for December 16, 2023, at the exquisite Grand Mercure, Vadodara, the convention promises a day filled with insights, innovation, and networking opportunities. Matrix's commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with the convention's objective of exploring inventive HR strategies that elevate businesses to new heights.



As the title sponsor, Matrix is excited to play a pivotal role in fostering discussions around fostering a positive work culture, talent retention, and maximizing employee productivity. The convention will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, offering a platform for industry leaders and HR professionals to share their expertise and experiences.

"Matrix is thrilled to be the title sponsor for the 14th GEO HR Convention," said Ganesh Jivani, CEO at Matrix. "This event embodies our shared commitment to empowering organizations through innovative HR practices. We believe that a dynamic and engaged workforce is the cornerstone of business success, and we look forward to contributing to the conversations that will shape the future of HR."



Matrix invites attendees to visit its booth at the convention to explore the latest advancements in IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom. Learn how Matrix is empowering businesses to achieve unparalleled success through its cutting-edge enterprise-grade solutions.



About Matrix:



Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in providing Security and Telecom solutions for business organizations of all sizes and industries. As a technology-driven organization, Matrix is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom applications.



With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to research and developing new products, all Matrix products are entirely researched, designed, and manufactured in India.



All Matrix products are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to national and international standards like CE, FCC, BIS, TEC, UL, and more. With exports to 50+ countries, Matrix has won the trust of 1 million+ customers.



Matrix has ISO 27001: 2013, 20000-1 2018, 14001- 2015, and 9001: 2015 certifications for quality management standards. We have also been awarded ZED Quality Certification, and DSIR Certification for indigenous R&D and Manufacturing to name a few.

