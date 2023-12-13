               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, EBRD Discuss Expanding Co-Op


12/13/2023 5:22:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed the possibility of expanding cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"During our visit to the United Kingdom, we conducted a meeting with Jürgen Rigterink, the First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Our discussions covered prospective priorities in bilateral cooperation, focusing on renewable energy, support for the private sector, and exploring opportunities to expand joint activities for the improvement of the ICT ecosystem," said Jabbarov.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107586500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search