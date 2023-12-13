Azerbaijan, EBRD Discuss Expanding Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed the possibility of expanding cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"During our visit to the United Kingdom, we conducted a meeting with Jürgen Rigterink, the First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Our discussions covered prospective priorities in bilateral cooperation, focusing on renewable energy, support for the private sector, and exploring opportunities to expand joint activities for the improvement of the ICT ecosystem," said Jabbarov.

