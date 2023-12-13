Azerbaijan, EBRD Discuss Expanding Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan and
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have
discussed the possibility of expanding cooperation, Azerbaijani
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"During our visit to the United Kingdom, we conducted a meeting
with Jürgen Rigterink, the First Vice-President of the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Our discussions covered
prospective priorities in bilateral cooperation, focusing on
renewable energy, support for the private sector, and exploring
opportunities to expand joint activities for the improvement of the
ICT ecosystem," said Jabbarov.
