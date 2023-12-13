Wizz Air Abu-Dhabi To Open Flights To Kazakhstan's Turkestan City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. Wizz Air Abu
Dhabi will open regular flights to Kazakhstan's Turkestan city on
the Abu Dhabi - Turkestan - Abu Dhabi route, Trend reports.
As Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee noted, flights will
begin on January 16, 2024, and will operate with a frequency of 3
times per week (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays).
The flights will be carried out on Airbus A321 type
aircraft.
Civil Aviation Committee explains that the opening of a new
international air route to Turkestan will contribute to the further
development of trade, economic, business, investment, tourism and
cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.
Earlier, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and the UAE
discussed the launch of direct flights between the capitals of the
two countries and agreed to study the possibilities of opening
flights by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia.
Furthermore, in 2022, trade turnover between these countries
amounted to $633 million. Kazakh entrepreneurs exported products
worth $560.3 million to the UAE.
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107586499
