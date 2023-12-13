Secondary School Begins Operating In Azerbaijan's Zabukh Village (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A secondary
school has begun operating in Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin
district, the State Agency for Preschool and General Education said
on Facebook, Trend reports.
“Education is returning to Karabakh,” the agency noted.
Previously, restoration, major repair work were conducted in the
176-seat school building in accordance with a decree signed by
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September
22, 2022 in order to design, overhaul and restore the building.
