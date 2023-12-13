               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Secondary School Begins Operating In Azerbaijan's Zabukh Village (PHOTO)


12/13/2023 5:22:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A secondary school has begun operating in Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin district, the State Agency for Preschool and General Education said on Facebook, Trend reports.

“Education is returning to Karabakh,” the agency noted.

Previously, restoration, major repair work were conducted in the 176-seat school building in accordance with a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September 22, 2022 in order to design, overhaul and restore the building.

