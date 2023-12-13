               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Increases Gas Exports - Energy Minister


12/13/2023 5:22:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan exported 22.05 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through November 2023, which is 9 percent more than the indicator of the same period of 2022, said Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, 10.85 billion cubic meters were exported to Europe, 8.7 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, including 5.1 billion cubic meters via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and 2.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia.

