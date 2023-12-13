Azerbaijan Increases Gas Exports - Energy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan exported 22.05 billion cubic meters of natural gas from
January through November 2023, which is 9 percent more than the
indicator of the same period of 2022, said Minister of Energy of
Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
According to Shahbazov, 10.85 billion cubic meters were exported
to Europe, 8.7 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, including 5.1
billion cubic meters via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline
(TANAP), and 2.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia.
