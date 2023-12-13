Azerbaijani, Turkish Presidents' Successful Policies To Enhance Investment, Trade In OTS Countries - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The successful
policies of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye will enhance
the volume of investment and trade in the OTS (Organization of
Turkic States) countries, Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Türkiye Cahit Bagci said during the food and
agricultural forum in Baku, Trend reports.
"The agricultural and food forum organized by MUSIAD Azerbaijan
will further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan
in this field. The presence of Turkish businessmen here is very
important for us," Bagci stressed.
"In the region where Türkiye and Azerbaijan are located, not
only the oil and gas, transportation, and logistics sectors, but
also agriculture and the food industry, which are crucial sectors
for the future are developing," the diplomat noted.
"Over the past 21 years, Türkiye has become a significant player
in the agricultural sector, implementing important reforms.
President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the
development of agriculture is essential for Türkiye's progress,"
the ambassador pointed out.
He mentioned that the trade turnover between Türkiye and
Azerbaijan amounted to $6-7 billion [from January through October
2023] and emphasized the plan to increase this figure to $15
billion.
"I invite all our businessmen to support the development of
Azerbaijan and Türkiye," Bagci added.
The opening ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Forum organized
by MUSIAD Azerbaijan was held in Baku today.
TurkicWorld media platform was chosen as the official media
partner of the forum.
