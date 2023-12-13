Azerbaijani, Turkish Presidents' Successful Policies To Enhance Investment, Trade In OTS Countries - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The successful policies of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye will enhance the volume of investment and trade in the OTS (Organization of Turkic States) countries, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye Cahit Bagci said during the food and agricultural forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"The agricultural and food forum organized by MUSIAD Azerbaijan will further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in this field. The presence of Turkish businessmen here is very important for us," Bagci stressed.

"In the region where Türkiye and Azerbaijan are located, not only the oil and gas, transportation, and logistics sectors, but also agriculture and the food industry, which are crucial sectors for the future are developing," the diplomat noted.

"Over the past 21 years, Türkiye has become a significant player in the agricultural sector, implementing important reforms. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the development of agriculture is essential for Türkiye's progress," the ambassador pointed out.

He mentioned that the trade turnover between Türkiye and Azerbaijan amounted to $6-7 billion [from January through October 2023] and emphasized the plan to increase this figure to $15 billion.

"I invite all our businessmen to support the development of Azerbaijan and Türkiye," Bagci added.

The opening ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Forum organized by MUSIAD Azerbaijan was held in Baku today.

TurkicWorld media platform was chosen as the official media partner of the forum.

