Azerbaijan's Central Bank Cautions Public About New Fraud Occurrences

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) places a premium on regular informing the people, especially investors, as part of its efforts to combat illicit actions and fraud in the stock markets, Trend reports, referring to the information distributed by the CBA.

It was noted that new fraud cases have been attempted outside the country.

"As a result of research conducted based on citizens' appeals received by the CBA, it was found out that unknown persons through social networks are trying to embezzle citizens' funds under the guise of providing investment services, promising high profits on behalf of the investment company Maryam Invest," said in the statement.

The fraudsters claim that the Maryam Invest company has received a license from the CBA and, trying to gain the trust of citizens based on fake documents, encourage them to invest in the accounts in foreign banks provided by them," the CBA said in a statement.

The Central Bank once again urged citizens to be cautious and not be deceived by such offers of fraudsters, as well as to use the official web page of the CBA ( to clarify the legality of the activities of persons offering these services and the list of licensed persons before using investment services to avoid the widespread spread of such cases.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel