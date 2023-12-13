Azerbaijan's Central Bank Cautions Public About New Fraud Occurrences

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) places a premium on regular informing the
people, especially investors, as part of its efforts to combat
illicit actions and fraud in the stock markets, Trend reports, referring to the information
distributed by the CBA.
It was noted that new fraud cases have been attempted outside
the country.
"As a result of research conducted based on citizens' appeals
received by the CBA, it was found out that unknown persons through
social networks are trying to embezzle citizens' funds under the
guise of providing investment services, promising high profits on
behalf of the investment company Maryam Invest," said in the
statement.
The fraudsters claim that the Maryam Invest company has received
a license from the CBA and, trying to gain the trust of citizens
based on fake documents, encourage them to invest in the accounts
in foreign banks provided by them," the CBA said in a
statement.
The Central Bank once again urged citizens to be cautious and
not be deceived by such offers of fraudsters, as well as to use the
official web page of the CBA
( to clarify the
legality of the activities of persons offering these services and
the list of licensed persons before using investment services to
avoid the widespread spread of such cases.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107586495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.