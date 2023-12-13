Azerbaijan's State Maritime And Port Agency Delegates Engage In IMO Session

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A delegation of
the State Maritime and Port Agency of Azerbaijan has attended the
33rd session of the Assembly of International Maritime Organization
(IMO), Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport.
The event's plenary sessions in London addressed topics
concerning the International Maritime Organization's work, the
election of the Assembly's leadership, the operation of the
organization's committees, and the hearing of a number of
reports.
Furthermore, attendees at the event addressed the potential of
forming new committees, appointing an external auditor, and
implementing measures from the 1972 and 1996 International
Conventions on the Prevention of Environmental Pollution.
The IMO Strategy for 2024-2029 was adopted, and a new Secretary
General was appointed.
Within the framework of the session in London, representatives
of the State Maritime and Port Agency of Azerbaijan held a number
of bilateral meetings, during which they exchanged views on
effective cooperation in the field of maritime transport.
