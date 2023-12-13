Azerbaijan's State Maritime And Port Agency Delegates Engage In IMO Session

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A delegation of the State Maritime and Port Agency of Azerbaijan has attended the 33rd session of the Assembly of International Maritime Organization (IMO), Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The event's plenary sessions in London addressed topics concerning the International Maritime Organization's work, the election of the Assembly's leadership, the operation of the organization's committees, and the hearing of a number of reports.

Furthermore, attendees at the event addressed the potential of forming new committees, appointing an external auditor, and implementing measures from the 1972 and 1996 International Conventions on the Prevention of Environmental Pollution.

The IMO Strategy for 2024-2029 was adopted, and a new Secretary General was appointed.

Within the framework of the session in London, representatives of the State Maritime and Port Agency of Azerbaijan held a number of bilateral meetings, during which they exchanged views on effective cooperation in the field of maritime transport.

