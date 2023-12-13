Azerbaijani-Turkish Relations Peak Thanks To Policy Of Leaders Of Both Countries - MUSIAD Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations developing on historical, national,
and cultural basis have reached their peak today due to the policy
of leaders of both countries, said chairman of Azerbaijan's MUSIAD
Rashad Jabirli during his speech at an agricultural and food forum,
Trend reports.
The opening ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Forum organized
by MUSIAD Azerbaijan was held in Baku today. TurkicWorld media
platform was chosen as the official media partner of the forum.
"Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations cover all spheres of our life.
Today, these relations are developing on the principle of 'one
nation, two states', as Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev
said," Jabirli said.
"Of course, the role of economic factors in strengthening these
ties is undeniable. MUSIAD Azerbaijan considered it its duty to do
everything that depends on us in this direction. We have organized
many important economic forums in Azerbaijan before," he said.
Jabirli emphasized that both Azerbaijan and Türkiye are agrarian
countries and agricultural products play an important role in their
development.
"Let us not forget that the agricultural sector, which is part
of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, is given serious importance
and encouragement by the country's leadership. Along with all this,
Türkiye is one of the countries with developed agriculture and
strong economy. In this regard, bringing together farmers of both
countries, and people engaged in this field, is a platform for
mutually beneficial cooperation, exchange of experience, emergence
of new thoughts and ideas," he added.
"I believe that today's forum will have a significant
contribution for both Turkish and Azerbaijani farmers. In addition
to all this, I believe that after the forum there will be mutual
investments," Jabirli said.
