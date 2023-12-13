Azerbaijani-Turkish Relations Peak Thanks To Policy Of Leaders Of Both Countries - MUSIAD Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations developing on historical, national, and cultural basis have reached their peak today due to the policy of leaders of both countries, said chairman of Azerbaijan's MUSIAD Rashad Jabirli during his speech at an agricultural and food forum, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Forum organized by MUSIAD Azerbaijan was held in Baku today. TurkicWorld media platform was chosen as the official media partner of the forum.

"Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations cover all spheres of our life. Today, these relations are developing on the principle of 'one nation, two states', as Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev said," Jabirli said.

"Of course, the role of economic factors in strengthening these ties is undeniable. MUSIAD Azerbaijan considered it its duty to do everything that depends on us in this direction. We have organized many important economic forums in Azerbaijan before," he said.

Jabirli emphasized that both Azerbaijan and Türkiye are agrarian countries and agricultural products play an important role in their development.

"Let us not forget that the agricultural sector, which is part of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, is given serious importance and encouragement by the country's leadership. Along with all this, Türkiye is one of the countries with developed agriculture and strong economy. In this regard, bringing together farmers of both countries, and people engaged in this field, is a platform for mutually beneficial cooperation, exchange of experience, emergence of new thoughts and ideas," he added.

"I believe that today's forum will have a significant contribution for both Turkish and Azerbaijani farmers. In addition to all this, I believe that after the forum there will be mutual investments," Jabirli said.

