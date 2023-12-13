Final Document Adopted At COP28 In Dubai

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 13. The final document of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, held in Dubai, has been adopted, Trend reports.

For the first time COP 28 approved the agreement of countries to give up fossil fuels to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

The 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 30. The event, which lasted until December 12, discussed the consequences of climate change and measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The main topic was a preliminary assessment of the achievement of the Paris Agreement's goal of preventing the global temperature rise on the planet from exceeding 2 degrees Celsius.

The main purpose of the event is to assess the progress in the fight against climate change in the world. The Kyoto Protocol, which contains legal obligations to limit greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere in developed countries, has been discussed at this conference since the mid-1990s. The Paris Agreement, which is considered the most important international document in the fight against climate change, was discussed at sessions held in 2011-2015 and adopted in 2015. To date, 195 countries have joined this agreement.

Azerbaijan was represented for the first time with a pavilion at COP28. The pavilion, built on an area of 254 square meters, hosted side events and seminars with various local, regional and international organizations, as well as virtual exhibits reflecting the work done by Azerbaijan in the field of combating climate change, as well as mitigation measures.

The Eastern European Regional Group has chosen Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29), which was officially announced on December 11 within the COP28 conference in Dubai.

COP 29 is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024.

