Azerbaijan State University Of Culture And Arts Employees Awarded - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Employees of the
Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts have been awarded,
Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.
According to the decree, employees of the Azerbaijan State
University of Culture and Arts were awarded for services in the
development of education in Azerbaijan.
The full text of the decree is available here .
Will be updated
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107586491
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.