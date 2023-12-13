               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan State University Of Culture And Arts Employees Awarded - Decree


12/13/2023 5:22:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Employees of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts have been awarded, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, employees of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts were awarded for services in the development of education in Azerbaijan.

The full text of the decree is available here .

Will be updated

