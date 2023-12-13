               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Ministry Of Labor And Social Protection Of Population E-System Mended - Decree


12/13/2023 5:22:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Amendments have been made to the "Regulation on the centralized electronic information system of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population", Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to this effect.

Will be updated

