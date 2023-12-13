Ukraine Can Import Up To 1.7 GW Of Electricity - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine can import up to 1.7 GW of electricity thanks to the decision of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to Shmyhal, due to the cold weather and increased electricity consumption, there is a lack of capacity in the country's power grid.

At a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters, the head of government heard reports about the steps taken to stabilize the current situation.

The minister of energy and heads of energy enterprises reported on the progress of the restoration campaign at the facilities, as well as on the reserves of resources and ways to ensure the demand for electricity during the heating season.

"We have the ENTSO-E decision thanks to which Ukraine can import up to 1.7 GW of electricity. The government has created the necessary mechanisms that allow private businesses to import electricity. We need to actively use these tools," Shmyhal said.

The deputy prime minister for reconstruction and the Naftogaz CEO reported on the progress of utility companies getting through the heating season.