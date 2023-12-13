Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Nine Shahed Drones In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down nine Shahed-131/136 one-way attack UAVs late on Tuesday, December 12.

Ukraine's southern defense forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last evening's attack by enemy strike drones launched from temporarily occupied Crimea at the Odesa region targeted the region's civilian infrastructure. Under the cover of thick fog, the drones came to strike both from the Black Sea and from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. All nine Shahed-131/136 UAVs were hit by the air defense forces," the post said.

It added that one of the downed drones fell on the territory of a municipal car repair enterprise in Odesa, causing a fire, which firefighters quickly extinguished.

"Two civilian employees were injured and hospitalized. Their condition is satisfactory. A hangar was destroyed, 11 civilian cars were damaged, and 3 others were burned to the ground," the post said.

In the Odesa district, debris from another downed drone damaged a building of the port infrastructure. No people were hurt, the report added.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian air defenses had intercepted 10 kamikaze drones and 10 ballistic missiles on the night of December 12 to 13.