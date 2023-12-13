There Will Certainly Be Response To Russian Missile Strikes - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There will certainly be a response to Russian missile attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia attempted to strike Kyiv with 10 ballistic missiles at 3 a.m. this night. All of them were shot down. I am grateful to our Air Defense Forces and partners. I thank all of our services helping the victims of the fallen debris. We keep working to enhance our capabilities, and we have powerful new agreements. We are working to expedite their implementation," he said.

Zelensky noted that on December 12, he and U.S. President Joe Biden just agreed to work on increasing the number of air defense systems in Ukraine, and the terrorist state demonstrated how critical this decision is.

The head of state emphasized the importance of each additional air defense system and each batch of missiles for such systems.

"Each additional system and missile is vital for Ukraine, our cities, and our people. They are saving lives," he said.

"Russia has proven once again that it is a heinous country that fires missiles at night, trying to hit residential areas, kindergartens, and energy facilities during the winter. There will be a response. Certainly," Zelensky said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, December 13, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted all ten ballistic missiles that were launched at Kyiv.

At least 53 people were injured due to debris from enemy missiles in the Ukrainian capital.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine