Zelensky Says He Arrived In Norway For Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Norway to participate in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.

He announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"I have arrived in Oslo for the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. Together with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden, we will discuss strengthening defense, political, and economic cooperation, as well as our common future in Europe. Our goal is security and just and lasting peace on the continent," Zelensky said.

He added that he intended to hold bilateral talks, meet with His Majesty King Harald V, visit Storting, and speak with Norwegian politicians and entrepreneurs.

"I will personally thank Norway for all of its timely and principled support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war," Zelensky said.

Ukraine rejects idea of territorial concessions to Russia - Zelensky

On December 12, Zelensky paid a working visit to the United States where he met with President Joe Biden and senators.